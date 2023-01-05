Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $1,588,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

