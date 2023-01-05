Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,539 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $153.38 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

