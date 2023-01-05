Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $453,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76. The company has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

