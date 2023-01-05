Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,212 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

