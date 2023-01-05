Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

NYSE SO opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.