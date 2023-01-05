Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 16,060 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 103,377 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 239,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

