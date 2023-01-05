Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 658 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,638,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after acquiring an additional 279,243 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,511,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.52. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $115.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

