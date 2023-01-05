The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $601,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Southern by 200.1% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 13,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Southern by 6.9% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 76,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 43,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

