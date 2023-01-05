Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $355.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $341.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

