Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after buying an additional 46,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 127,833 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 47,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.34 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $50.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59.

