Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 16,060 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of T opened at $19.14 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

