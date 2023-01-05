Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $106.83 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

