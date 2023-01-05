Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,464,000 after purchasing an additional 119,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $422.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $730.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.43. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

