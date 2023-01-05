Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $476.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $357.55 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

