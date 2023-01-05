Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $476.50 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $357.55 and a one year high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $482.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.64.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

