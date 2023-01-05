Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 240,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.