Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,684 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 84,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 390.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 118,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 94,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $73.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39.

