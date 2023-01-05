Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 65,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $1,440,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.