Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,567 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 85,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 189,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $273.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.