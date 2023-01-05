iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,684 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,839,000 after acquiring an additional 106,215 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,737,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,057,000 after acquiring an additional 321,289 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,440,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,229,000 after purchasing an additional 185,674 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,285,000 after purchasing an additional 196,578 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $73.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

