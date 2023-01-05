Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 343.7% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 74,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 57,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 347,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

