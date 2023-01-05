Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 1.6 %

Danaher stock opened at $266.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.15 and its 200-day moving average is $267.46. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $310.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

