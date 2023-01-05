Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,325 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $352.51 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $439.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.48.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

