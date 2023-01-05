Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $260,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 231,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

