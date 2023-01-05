Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

