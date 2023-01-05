Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,212 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 64,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 182,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 99,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

