Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 30,372 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $147.49 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $294.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $367.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

