Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.8 %

LH opened at $239.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.87 and its 200 day moving average is $233.26. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $293.93.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.