Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vimeo by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,845,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vimeo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after acquiring an additional 291,050 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in Vimeo by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vimeo by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Vimeo by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,137,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 439,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $108.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

