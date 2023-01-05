Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 5,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 520.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Paylocity Stock Up 2.3 %

PCTY stock opened at $196.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.06 and a beta of 1.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $253.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.