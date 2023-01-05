Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 608 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,153,000. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Trading Down 0.3 %

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture stock opened at $269.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.64. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $403.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

