Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 13.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $660,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.55. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

