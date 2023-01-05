Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $437,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in ASML by 7.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 3.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 3.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 0.9% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $570.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $777.92. The company has a market capitalization of $233.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $559.94 and its 200 day moving average is $512.01.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

