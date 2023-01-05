Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. Insiders own 4.04% of the company's stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $147.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $294.16. The company has a market cap of $367.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

