Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $455,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 4.4 %

EQT stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.