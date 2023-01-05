Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $445,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $447.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $450.58 and its 200 day moving average is $440.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $523.93.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

