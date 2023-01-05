7,769 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,888 shares of company stock worth $4,029,349. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

AFL opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

