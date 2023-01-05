Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $445,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,580,000 after buying an additional 1,003,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 88,769 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,076,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 771,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,433,000 after buying an additional 68,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $196.89 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 123.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.23.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $253.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

