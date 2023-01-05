Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSE TM opened at $137.19 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.14.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

