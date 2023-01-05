Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $437,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 7.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $570.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.01. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $777.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $233.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

