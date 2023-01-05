Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $441,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,978,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,168,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $374.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.73. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $237.61 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

