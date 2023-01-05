7,769 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,888 shares of company stock worth $4,029,349 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

