Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $441,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,686,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,610,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCK opened at $374.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.73. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $237.61 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

