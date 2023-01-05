Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 92,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,857,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

MSI stock opened at $258.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.