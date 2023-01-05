Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $442,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $84.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $114.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.32.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

