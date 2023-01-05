2,388 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,388 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $187.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $278.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.19.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,278 shares of company stock worth $447,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

