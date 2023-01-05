Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,239 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $206.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.31 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

