Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $446,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,388 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk Price Performance

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $447,123. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $187.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $278.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.