Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $446,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $137.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $213.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.14.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Articles

