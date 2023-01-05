Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in EQT by 925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.